Police look for suspect who robbed Dayton gas station

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station in Dayton.

Officers were called to the United Dairy Farmers in the 1600 block of Woodman Drive, near Haverfield Road, just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man dressed all in black took money from the register and ran away. Witnesses told police the suspect did not show a weapon during the robbery.

Authorities didn’t say how much money was taken. No vehicle description was released.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

