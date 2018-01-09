Police need help finding suspect with stolen debit card

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police need help identifying a suspect who has been making several ATM withdrawals with a stolen debit card.

Police describe the suspect in his late teens to early 20s, about 6 feet tall and making the withdrawals at the BK Minimart in the 1720 block of S. Broadway Street since November 3.

Police encourage anyone with information about this suspect or these encounters to call police at 333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.