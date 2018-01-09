Police search for Huber Heights bank robbery suspect

Police investigate an armed robbery at the Key Bank in Huber Heights (Photo: Fred Taylor)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank at gunpoint.

Police responded to a robbery call at the Key Bank located on the corner of Chambersburg Road and Troy Pike around 5 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say a man entered the bank, showed a gun and demanded money while people inside the bank laid on the ground.

The suspect managed to escape with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say they have a description of the suspect.

“He was described as a white or Indian man, standing about 5’10”, weighing around 200 pounds,” Huber Heights Police Officer Aaron Harlow said. “He’s wearing a red hat or skull cap cover and a red scarf, a large red puffy coat and blue jeans.”

“He’s also wearing gloves. He was armed with a black, semi-automatic handgun and when he left, he was either driving a silver 2-door Chrysler LeBaron or possibly a Buick LaSabre.”

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is urged to call Huber Heights Police at 937-233-1565.

