Police search for Huber Heights bank robbery suspect

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank at gunpoint.

Police responded to a robbery call at the Key Bank located on the corner of Chambersburg Road and Troy Pike around 5 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say a man entered the bank, showed a gun and demanded money while people inside the bank laid on the ground.

The suspect managed to escape with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say they have a description of the suspect.

“He was described as a white or Indian man, standing about 5’10”, weighing around 200 pounds,” Huber Heights Police Officer Aaron Harlow said. “He’s wearing a red hat or skull cap cover and a red scarf, a large red puffy coat and blue jeans.”

“He’s also wearing gloves. He was armed with a black, semi-automatic handgun and when he left, he was either driving a silver 2-door Chrysler LeBaron or possibly a Buick LaSabre.”

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is urged to call Huber Heights Police at 937-233-1565.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.