Residents still struggling after grocery store fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents in East Dayton say they’re still struggling after the Food For Less grocery store burned down – especially now that it’s been colder and many don’t have cars.

Area resident Mary McNichols lives just down the street. She said she used to walk to the store for groceries.

“Every day,” McNichols said. “I used to go there every day.”

Before it burned down, Food For Less was one of the only grocery stores in the area. Concerns the area has become a food desert have persisted since the fire.

McNichols says she and many of her neighbors also don’t have cars and now that the weather is colder, walking to the bus stop and carrying groceries home isn’t always easy.

She says the cold weather has forced her indoors, for weeks.

“I haven’t been out for a month,” She said. “This is my first day out for a month… It’s hard for anyone around here who don’t have a car but we’re making it.”

McNichols said she now has to rely on family members to bring her food.

