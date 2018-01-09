Reward offered in Mason gun store theft

Suspect vehicle in gun theft in Mason (Photo: ATF)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward after more than 20 guns were stolen from a store in Mason.

The burglary happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at Firepower Arms & Supply, located in the 700 block of Reading Road, near .

Mason Police say an unknown person or people forced entry into the business, stealing 17 handguns and five long guns.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total possible reward of $10,000. The NSSF is the trade association for the firearms industroy.

The ATF released surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle outside the business at the time of the break-in.

Anyone with information about this burglary should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867). People can also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at http://www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed retailers.  ATF works closely with the members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

