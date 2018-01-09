Riverside Police search for theft suspect

Published:
Riverside restaurant theft suspect (Photo: Riverside Police Department)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a theft suspect from a Riverside restaurant.

According to police, a woman left the China Garden Restaurant in the 100 block of Woodman Drive, near Airway Road, on Sunday, January 12 just after 8 p.m. without paying for her meal..

The woman was accompanied by another woman and two children.

Police say an employee went outside to have the woman pay for her meal. While outside, the employee fell down, suffering minor injuries.

The woman drove away in a maroon or red four-door vehicle.

Riverside Police are asking for the public’s help to find the woman. Anyone with information can call 937-233-2080.

