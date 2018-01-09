RTA offers free bus rides on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority said Tuesday it will offer free rides for the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

RTA said in a release Tuesday the community is invited to ride for free aboard all RTA regular fixed route buses and RTA Connect paratransit services all day on Monday, January 15.

RTA buses will operate on a reduced Saturday service schedule in observance of the holiday Monday.

RTA business offices will also be closed in accordance with the holiday.

The RTA is a sponsor of the MLK Dayton events on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will provide free shuttle service between the Dayton Convention Center and the Dr. Charles R. Drew Health Center at 1323 W. Third Street for anyone participating in the Dayton MLK Memorial March and Rally.

Shuttle service will run between 10:40 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.

RTA says there may be service delays and rolling route deviations due to the MLK Jr. Day march.

