Trump mandates more mental health care options for vets

By Published:
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Washington. From left, Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Trump, and Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration will try to curb the number of veteran suicides by improving mental health treatment for the high-risk group.

Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order that will mandate new mental health options for recently discharged service members.

Veterans Affairs Commissioner David Shulkin says officials estimate that about 20 veterans a day take their own lives.

Shulkin called the number “unacceptable” and said preventing suicides was his agency’s “single top priority.”

All troops transitioning out of service will have mental health coverage for 12 months.

The new executive order will require Veterans Affairs, the Defense Department and the Department of Homeland Security to establish new plans within 60 days for mental health care for troops leaving the service.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s