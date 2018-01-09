University of Cincinnati sued by supporter of alt-right speaker

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Cincinnati is facing a lawsuit over the upcoming appearance of alt-right speaker Richard Spencer.

According to WLWT, a supporter of Spencer sued the university for what he claims is a cost-prohibitive security fee.

Spencer is scheduled to speak at the university in March. He organized the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He’ll speak at Zimmer Hall during UC’s spring break on March 14.

WLWT reports University of Georgia student Cameron Padgett, who made the request for Spencer’s speech at UC, has sued the school for charging the alt-right speaker $10,883 for security fees and costs for the visit. Padgett alleges that the fee constitutes censorship and demands $2 million in damages.

Spencer plans to speak for an hour, then answer questions for another hour. A similar event at the University of Florida cost $600,000, the school said. The university announced the decision to allow Spencer to speak on campus late last year. Padgett submitted speaking requests for Spencer to a handful of universities around the country and threatened to sue if the requests were denied. He has sued Auburn University, The Ohio State University and Pennsylvania State University.