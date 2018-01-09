Vectren continues as sponsor of Dayton Air Show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Vectren is remaining as the title sponsor for the Dayton Air Show.

The company has been the air show’s top sponsor for the past 18 years.

The new agreement extends the partnership for an additional three years through 2021.

“It’s an honor to continue our community partnership with the Dayton region’s premier event,” said Colleen Ryan, president of Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio. “The Vectren Dayton Air Show continues to draw breathtaking aerobatics and enthused spectators from near and afar to the Dayton region.”

The Dayton Air Show, produced by the United States Air and Trade Show, Inc., began in 1975. It’s one of the longest-running air shows in the nation.

The Dayton/Montgomery County Convention and Visitors Bureau says the event has an annual economic impact of nearly $3 million on the Miami Valley. Nearly 75,000 people attend the air show each year.

“We were very pleased to learn Vectren will continue as Title Sponsor of the Vectren Dayton Air Show,” stated Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the USATS Board of Trustees. “Their longstanding support has been incredible enabling us to produce a first-class event for the community each year. We are thankful and blessed to have such a dedicated community-minded partner,” Buchanan added.

The 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger is scheduled for June 23rd and 24th. This year’s show will be headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

