WATCH: Dayton firefighters train for ice water rescues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton firefighters are taking advantage of melting ice by conducting frozen water rescues on Eastwood Lake.

“I would never tell someone the ice is safe to go on. It’s dangerous. What may appear to be good ice could very easily be very thin ice,” said District Fire Chief Adam Landis.

As temperatures rise, and snow melts, ice fisherman were still out on Eastwood Lake.

It’s not against the rules and no one is saying it’s wrong. It’s just dangerous and that’s why fire crews train.

“Right now there is a slush layer with a lot of that snow on top. It challenges the guys more and it creates very realistic conditions,” said Chief Landis.

Crews started training on Monday and will wrap up Wednesday.

Landis says it’s important to keep everyone refreshed on the latest gear and getting training conditions like this week, turned out perfectly.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.