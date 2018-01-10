14 unsolved homicides in Dayton in 2017

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There were 33 homicides in Dayton last year and 14 of those are unsolved.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl says there are seven detectives in the homicide unit and those unsolved cases take priority.

“One homicide is too many. It’s one of those irrevocable crimes and we can’t bring the person back. The suffering families experience is likely for the lifetime,” said Biehl.

Detective Michael Godsey supervises the homicide squad. He says tips and community cooperation is critical to any case.

“We get a lot of good information right away and then it seems like it needs to settle down a bit to where people feel safe coming forward and maintaining anonymity,” said Godsey.

Out of the 14 unsolved cases, two of them are considered cold, Godsey says he prefers to refer to them as “old”. He tells 2 NEWS reporter Maytal Levi even though a case is old that doesn’t mean they give up.

“When we’ve exhausted all leads it will be reassigned to our cold case detective, Patty Tackett who will then adopt that case,” said Godsey.

Overall, gun crime and the homicide rate are both down compared to 2016. Chief Biehl says time is important because homicide investigations are complex, he asks families of victims to not lose hope.

Unsolved 2017 homicide cases (Victim name, date of homicide)

Dontianna Brown, 12-16-2017

Eileen Jones, 12-10-2017

Sade Villanueva, 12-8-2017

Chaunsay Tinsley, 11-18-2017

Krystal Garcia, 9-25-2017

Marquel Walker, 9-4-2017

Amanda Fella, 7-27-2017

Jamal Colvin, 7-3-2017 *Cold case

Jasmine Wadsworth, 6-21-2017

Carl Allen, 5-22-2017 *Cold case

Claude Williams, 4-27-2017

Jessie Chivers, 4-4-2017

Demeiko Hairston, 3-31-2017

Mark Williams, 2-7-2017

In 2016 there were 39 homicides, the most in the city since 2012.

“Our hope and decide would be no homicides. Whether we’ll get to that point…I hope we get to that day,” said Biehl.