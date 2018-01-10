Abbeville Police Department issues statement after teacher arrest

ABBEVILLE, La.(KLFY) – UPDATE: Abbeville city prosecutor Isaac Funderburk said today that he will not press charges against Hargrave.

12:30 p.m.: Following the arrest of a Vermilion Parish teacher on Monday night, Abbeville Police Department has released this statement:

“In response to the numerous requests for the teacher’s booking information, the Abbeville Police Department is cooperating as directed by law. The Abbeville Police Department did not arrest the teacher.  Due to the location of her arrest and the arresting agency’s jurisdiction, which includes the city limits of Abbeville, she was booked in and bonded from the local police department.”

According to the arrest report, Rene Rost Middle School teacher Deyshia Hargrave was booked on one count of resisting and officer and one count of remaining on premises after forbidden.

Hargrave was arrested on Monday night by a deputy marshal during a Vermilion Parish School Board meeting.

The department said it has received numerous emails and phone calls about the arrest. It has directed all questions concerning the incident to the Vermilion Parish School Board.

