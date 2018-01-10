Car plows into garage in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after a car slammed into a garage in Dayton.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Rockford and W. Burton Avenues.

Police say the vehicle was abandoned when they arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities haven’t released information about who was driving the car at the time of the crash.

