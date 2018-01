DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team defeated St. Bonaventure at UD Arena, 80-59. Jayla Scaife had her third double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds to extend the Flyers’ winning streak to five games.

The Flyers (11-4, 4-0 A-10) remain unbeaten in Atlantic 10 play while the Bonnies (6-11, 1-3 A-10) suffer their third conference loss. The win gave Dayton its first Wednesday victory of the season.