Ice cream recalled on reports of possible listeria contamination

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some ice cream brands are getting pulled from the shelf.

The Food and Drug Administration released a recall from the Fieldbrook Foods Corportation saying some of its products could be contaminated with listeria.

A list of the recalled orange cream bars, chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars and the variety packes including the chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars were sold at different stores. You can find the list of the recalled products below:

The recalled products have a production date of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 and a “best by” date of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. The Hood and Kemps products may show a “best by” date of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

So far the FDA have not reported any illnesses connected to the ice cream.

