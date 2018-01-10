Miami Valley residents stock up on snow supplies ahead of storm

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Roads, sidewalks and driveways are clear, but that won’t be the case later this week.

Snow supplies at Ace Hardware are stocked up and ready to go for another round of winter conditions.

“I try to stock up and have it on hand,” said Jerry Store.

The last round of snow and ice depleted his salt supply.

“Just about. Yes haha,” said Store.

Elizabeth Blackwell is a cashier supervisor and has been helping customers at Ace for 15 years.

“I have been through a lot of snow storms,” said Blackwell.

If you didn’t know, the Miami Valley has already seen more snow this winter than last.

“Last year was hardly winter. We had some cold temperatures but we didn’t have the moisture to go along with it. So a lot of people are unprepared for what winter is this year,” said Blackwell.

That’s not the case for Store.

“I’ve got shovels, scrapers, I’ve got a four wheel drive pickup. I’m ready to go.”

Ace Hardware gets people like Jerry all the time but not everyone is so prepared.

“During the snow event we will see a lot of people and right after if the streets are plowed enough for them to come in,” said Blackwell.

