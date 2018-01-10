Nike unveils Team USA Olympic gear

(CNN) — Team USA will be dressed to impress at this year’s Winter Olympics.

Nike released images of the outfits U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes will wear during medal ceremonies at the 2018 games.

The five-piece outfit is supposed to keep athletes warm and dry at the outdoor ceremonies.

The ensemble includes two different jackets, pants, boots and gloves.

Team USA Olympic Outfit View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy: Nike Courtesy: Nike Courtesy: Nike Courtesy: Nike

The jackets have an American flag patch and Team USA patch on them.

Nike will start selling Olympic gear on its website beginning January 15th.

Team USA competes at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, starting February 9th.

WDTN is your home for the 2018 games.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.