Nike unveils Team USA Olympic gear

By Published:
Courtesy: Nike

(CNN) — Team USA will be dressed to impress at this year’s Winter Olympics.

Nike released images of the outfits U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes will wear during medal ceremonies at the 2018 games.

The five-piece outfit is supposed to keep athletes warm and dry at the outdoor ceremonies.

The ensemble includes two different jackets, pants, boots and gloves.

Team USA Olympic Outfit

The jackets have an American flag patch and Team USA patch on them.

Nike will start selling Olympic gear on its website beginning January 15th.

Team USA competes at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, starting February 9th.

WDTN is your home for the 2018 games.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s