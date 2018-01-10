Ohio Department of Health reports second pediatric flu death in the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health released information Wednesday afternoon about a young boy who has died from the flu.

The health department said a one-year-old boy from Lucas County, Ohio has died from the flu.

A four-year-old boy from Montgomery County is Ohio’s first pediatric flu death of the year, according to Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office identified the young victim as Jonah S. Rieben of Clayton.

READ MORE: 4-year-old boy who died from flu in Montgomery County identified

