Ohio Lt. Gov. Taylor to introduce P&G exec as running mate

Ohio Lieutenant Gov. Mary Taylor speaks at the Ohio Republican Party celebration Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Republican candidate for Ohio governor is introducing a veteran Procter & Gamble Co. executive with links to social-conservative causes as her running mate.

Ahead of Wednesday’s announcement in Cincinnati, a Republican source close to Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor’s campaign says Taylor picked Nathan Estruth, the CEO of a plastics processing technology company that is a wholly owned P&G subsidiary.

Estruth earlier led the consumer products maker’s new-business division that introduced Tide-branded dry cleaners and Mr. Clean-branded car washes. He’s been active with groups opposed to gay rights and abortion.

Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says the state can’t afford leaders who attack fellow Ohioans.

On the Democratic side of the race, former congresswoman Betty Sutton is expected to join former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray’s gubernatorial ticket on Wednesday.

