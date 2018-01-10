Ohio prison inmate population continues slow decline

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Updated records show Ohio’s adult prison population is continuing to fall in the new year.

Data from the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows the state housed 49,420 inmates on Tuesday. That’s 1,217 fewer inmates than a year ago at this time.

The agency reported last month that the number of inmates had fallen below 50,000 for the first time in four years, giving hope to officials trying to reduce the number of inmates behind bars.

The state is eager to reduce the number of inmates to save money and to prevent crime by keeping low-level offenders close to home and the support of family and social services.

