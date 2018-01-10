One person killed in Logan County crash

EAST LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 33 in Logan County.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday between Bellefontaine and Marysville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

U.S. 33 is closed in both directions at S.R. 347 due to the crash. The crash happened between S.R. 347 and S.R. 349 near East Liberty Township.

Troopers say more than 10 cars are off the road, but it is not clear whether all of them are involved in the crash.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during their commute.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information about the crash and will provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

