One person killed in Logan County crash

By Published: Updated:
Photo: WCMH

EAST LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 33 in Logan County.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday between Bellefontaine and Marysville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

U.S. 33 is closed in both directions at S.R. 347 due to the crash. The crash happened between S.R. 347 and S.R. 349 near East Liberty Township.

Troopers say more than 10 cars are off the road, but it is not clear whether all of them are involved in the crash.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during their commute.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information about the crash and will provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s