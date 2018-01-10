Warmer temperatures in the Miami Valley Wednesday, snow expected Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Warmer temperatures spread throughout the Miami Valley Wednesday but it will not stay like this for long.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says we’ll reach 50 degrees today by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and it’s possible we could see some rain showers later today.

Jamie says we will see a wintery mix on Friday and some areas around the Miami Valley will see more snow than others but it will not be a white out. Jamie says it’s too early to tell which areas will have the most snow by the weekend.

Jamie also says we can also expect temperatures will be coming our way as it comes to the area behind the storm.

Make sure to download our Storm Team 2 Weather App to see all of the up to date weather conditions. You can download it for free in the Apple store or Google Play store.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.