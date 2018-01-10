West Carrollton eyeing development to enhance downtown experience

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of West Carrollton is trying to revitalize a large portion of land near the downtown area.

The city has been working with residents to drum-up ideas on what could fill space off West Central Avenue.

Just below the historic water tower is a 16 acre field that used to be a paper mill.

On the other side of the tracks, 42 acres are just waiting to be developed.

“We want to replace some of the employment we lost in the past with the paper mills and the headquarters we had,” said Gregory Gains, the Director of City Planning.

Local business owners like Jeanette McDaniel, the owner of Personal Touch Apparel want to see this area succeed.

“Well this area is kind of depressed, I guess. Right now there is not many of us here. There were some other businesses on this side but they have closed recently,” said McDaniel.

The city says there has been a lot of public input about what exactly should fill this space.

At one point, 200 residents attended an ice cream social to brainstorm ideas.

“I was stunned actually. We did a lot of work ahead of time. We passed out flyers at the pep rally for the football season,” said Gains.

A lot of ideas have been thrown around and Wednesday night they could start to become a reality.

Local businesses are “OK” with just about anything.

“We would just love to see them develop that spot to just about anything that is going to draw people down to this side of town,” said McDaniel.

Renderings were displayed at the meeting. The developer will pitch in phases that include commercial spaces, dog parks and even a senior center.

Nothing is final, yet and the community is encouraged to reach out to the city to pitch their ideas.

