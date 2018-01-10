West Carrollton unveils development plans for downtown

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of West Carrollton is unveiling its plans to development more than 50 acres of land near downtown. The City has spent the last 8 months getting feedback from residents, and Wednesday night they held their final meeting to showcase their vision.

There’s been talk of restaurants, retail shops, an entertainment district, even a recreational sports dome, which are just some of the ideas both residents and the city have generated over the past few months. For the first time Wednesday night, we got to see what the future development could potentially look like.

Residents got a first hand glimpse at what their community could soon look like Tuesday night at a public meeting.

“It’s been a long time coming,” West Carrollton resident Keith Tilton said. “I’ve very excited to see what we have in store.”

Residents, like Tilton, are hoping to see the 58 acres of land–along West Central Avenue near Elm Street–become something the town can enjoy.

“You won’t have to go long distances,” Tilton said. “To go shopping or out to eat.”

Part of the land used to be the site of an old paper mill until it was demolished in October 2015. Since then, the city has been eyeing the land for development.

The new plans include a dog park, volleyball courts, and a sports complex dome, along with outdoor shopping and dining.

“The hope is we can generate some additional jobs for the community,” West Carrollton City Planning Director Gregory Gaines said. “Either with employment or providing some entertainment and recreation type uses for residents.”

Tilton is hoping the development can boost the local economy and attract more people to the area.

“It would probably help our property values go up,” Tilton said. “If the city is actually starting to boom and help get people to move in.”

While the plans are still being finalized, West Carrollton City Planning Director Gregory Gaines says their main focus is on non-residential development concepts.

“Based on the feedback we’ll get tonight,” Gaines said. “We’ll make some tweaks and eventually take it to City Council for approval.”

“Hopefully we get some investors,” Tilton said. “To come in and invest so we can get this thing rolling.”

Gaines says right now the city is in talks with at least one prospective developer. He says the toughest part is getting that first entity to sign on to the property. After that, he says it’s much easier to attract other interested business.

No word yet on when they plan on presenting a final development plan to City Council.