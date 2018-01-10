West Carrollton wants to know if you’d like to keep livestock in city limits

By Published:

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton City Council wants to know if residents want to be allowed to keep small farm animals in residential neighborhoods.

The council is seeking feedback from residents using a five-question survey.

Planning director Greg Gaines said the issue first arose during a building inspection last year which showed ducks being kept as pets in a residential neighborhood.

Gaines said the planning department is aware of a small number of other residents who’ve expressed interest in changing the city’s current regulations to allow for chickens, bees or other animals.

The survey will be available until Jan. 24, 2018. Residents without access to the internet can call (937) 847-4634 to answer the questions by phone or request a mailed survey. Then the results will be compiled and presented to city council for further discussion.

There is also legislation, H.B. 175, currently pending before the Ohio state legislature that would preempt local zoning authority on the issue.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s