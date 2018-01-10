West Carrollton wants to know if you’d like to keep livestock in city limits

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton City Council wants to know if residents want to be allowed to keep small farm animals in residential neighborhoods.

The council is seeking feedback from residents using a five-question survey.

Planning director Greg Gaines said the issue first arose during a building inspection last year which showed ducks being kept as pets in a residential neighborhood.

Gaines said the planning department is aware of a small number of other residents who’ve expressed interest in changing the city’s current regulations to allow for chickens, bees or other animals.

The survey will be available until Jan. 24, 2018. Residents without access to the internet can call (937) 847-4634 to answer the questions by phone or request a mailed survey. Then the results will be compiled and presented to city council for further discussion.

There is also legislation, H.B. 175, currently pending before the Ohio state legislature that would preempt local zoning authority on the issue.