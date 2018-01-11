Barking dog saves North Carolina family from fire

By Published:

(WITN/NBC News) A family dog is being credited with saving a North Carolina family of three after a large house fire in Ayden early Wednesday morning.

“He kept on barking, shaking the cage,” says Eric Church. “So when I opened my eyes up, there was smoke all in the back bedroom.”

“Luckily the dog woke them up. We didn’t see any sign of a smoke alarm in there,” says Ayden Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Barry Wood.

Tesha House says the dog, Razor, wouldn’t stop barking until he was sure the entire family was safe.

“He was going back in there to get us. If he didn’t see us out here, he was going back in,” she says.

