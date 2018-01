KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – No one was seriously injured after an SUV slid off of Interstate 40 and flipped into a parking lot.

Police say a man was driving east when his Kia SUV slid off the slick road, flipped over a guardrail and landed on its top in the Best Buy parking lot in Cedar Bluff.

The SUV also knocked over a large light pole.

There was only one vehicle involved in the wreck. The driver suffered minor injuries.