Dennis Kucinich to launch Ohio governor run on Wednesday

CLEVELAND - OCTOBER 31: U.S. Congressman Dennis Kucinich (D-OH) motivates a crowd waiting to hear U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speak during the President's 'Moving America Forward' rally October 31, 2010 at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by J.D. Pooley/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich plans to enter the race for Ohio governor next week, bringing another big name to the Democratic side of the race.

Kucinich, now 71, was elected mayor of Cleveland 40 years ago and spent years as a liberal voice in Congress, where he opposed the war in Iraq. He’s run twice for president, in 2004 and 2008.

Cleveland.com reports Kucinich plans to announce his bid Wednesday. He filed paperwork Monday forming a campaign committee, but his spokesman had said it was not yet a declaration of candidacy.

Kucinich is entering a crowded field. Another nationally known competitor is Richard Cordray, the federal consumer watchdog under President Barack Obama and, until November, Donald Trump.

