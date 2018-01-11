DP&L fully staffed ahead of snow storm

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – DP&L says they will continue to monitor the storm and will be fully staffed to handle any outages on Friday.

“If you’re experiencing an outage, it’s important to go to our website, you can go via phone, so I encourage you to have your phones charged and it’s a mobile friendly site, and report your outage. Be sure to go here and report your outage or call our service center. Because we don’t know you’re out unless you call us,” said said DP&L spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel.

DP&L says they will have all hands on deck, but you should be prepared for anything.

“Make sure that you have a kit that has batteries, food, extra money and blankets should you experience an outage,” said Kabel.

If you go online, you can also get an idea of how many people in your area are experiencing the same issues.

DP&L says the weather may not knock your power out, but drivers could.

“A car could potentially hit a pole due to an accident. All poles are not created equally. One could not take power out while another one could because of all the connections they have,” said Kabel.

