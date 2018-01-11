Driver runs away from scene of crash on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a driver ran away from the scene of a crash on I-75 in Dayton.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75, about a half mile south of the Benchwood Road exit.

Police say it appears the driver lost control of a pickup truck, hit the guardrail, ran through a grass median and crashed into a fence.

The driver fled the scene of the crash.

I-75 Crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A truck crashed on I-75 NB near the Benchwood Road exit (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A truck crashed on I-75 NB near the Benchwood Road exit (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A truck crashed on I-75 NB near the Benchwood Road exit (Photo: Zev Orenstein) ODOT removes a damaged section of guardrail after a crash on I-75 near Benchwood Road (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

The guardrail sustained significant damage.

The Ohio Department of Transportation sent a crew to the scene to remove the damaged guardrail. Another ODOT crew is expected to replace the damaged section of guardrail later on Thursday.

No lanes of traffic were affected by the crash.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.