Get your shovels ready for winter’s return Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Record warmth will be followed by another winter blast at the end of the week. A strong storm system will move in tonight, and continue to pound the Miami Valley with ice, snow, and wind on Friday.

Wednesday, we set a new record high temperature, topping out at 59-degrees. The previous record for the day was 58-degrees, set back in 1975. We have also already tied the record high for January 11th, reaching 59-degrees early this morning.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says we will see scattered showers through the day today, and temperatures will remain in the 50s. Tonight, a strong cold front approaches the Miami Valley. This will bring more rain, and colder air will begin to spill in Friday morning. Rain will change to freezing rain and sleet across the northwest counties through mid-morning, and across the rest of the Miami Valley through lunchtime. A wintry mix will keep roads icy through the afternoon. Ice accumulation will generally be a tenth of an inch or less, and we will also have some sleet accumulation mixed in.



Snow will also mix in during the mid-late afternoon hours. Eventually, closer to evening, we will see a gradual change-over to all snow. The snow will continue to fall during the evening and into the overnight. We expect, on average, 2″ to 4″ of snow through Friday night. There could be some isolated higher amounts. Snow falling on top of ice will make for extremely hazardous travel conditions as roads become slick.

The storm moves away on Saturday. Outside of a few flurries, we don’t expect additional accumulation. But it will be turning much colder over the weekend, with highs in the teens to right around 20-degrees… and lows dipping into the single digits Sunday morning.

Stay tuned to the forecast through the day. As we get new data into the Forecast Center, Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis will be fine-tuning the storm timeline.