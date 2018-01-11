Much colder temperatures are headed our way. Many people will be turning to space heaters to keep them warm and save money, but if used improperly, they can put you and your family at risk.
Home Heating Safety
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.