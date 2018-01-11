Local basketball tournament to go on, despite weather

By Published: Updated:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Despite the threat of ice and snow, a major high school basketball tournament will tip off Friday.

Hundreds of high school basketball players from around the country are travelling to the Miami Valley, this weekend – for the 16th annual Flyin’ To The Hoop basketball tournament… And so is some bad weather.

The tournament’s president and founder,  Eric Horstman said they’re moving ahead as scheduled – no matter what.

“I have this love hate relationship with Mother Nature it seems, every year about this time,” Horstman said. “Our plan is to have the games as scheduled.”

He continued: “I know that the weather is suppose to be bad overnight and then the snow is suppose to stop Saturday morning. So Kettering schools and the city of Kettering are going to work their butts off and do a great job of clearing the parking lot and the roads.”

Horstman said more than 30 teams are scheduled to arriving tonight and tomorrow. He said attendees can look forward to some action-packed games with the country’s best out on the court, and he’s expecting big crowds this weekend.

“Our online ticket sales have ended but you can purchase tickets at the arena, the day of game – we suggest you get there early because we will sell out each day. It’s just a matter of when.” Horstman said. “Every year I saw that this thing gets bigger and better and I think we’ve outdone ourselves again, this year.”

For more information you can visit the tournament’s website.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s