Local basketball tournament to go on, despite weather

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Despite the threat of ice and snow, a major high school basketball tournament will tip off Friday.

Hundreds of high school basketball players from around the country are travelling to the Miami Valley, this weekend – for the 16th annual Flyin’ To The Hoop basketball tournament… And so is some bad weather.

The tournament’s president and founder, Eric Horstman said they’re moving ahead as scheduled – no matter what.

“I have this love hate relationship with Mother Nature it seems, every year about this time,” Horstman said. “Our plan is to have the games as scheduled.”

He continued: “I know that the weather is suppose to be bad overnight and then the snow is suppose to stop Saturday morning. So Kettering schools and the city of Kettering are going to work their butts off and do a great job of clearing the parking lot and the roads.”

Horstman said more than 30 teams are scheduled to arriving tonight and tomorrow. He said attendees can look forward to some action-packed games with the country’s best out on the court, and he’s expecting big crowds this weekend.

“Our online ticket sales have ended but you can purchase tickets at the arena, the day of game – we suggest you get there early because we will sell out each day. It’s just a matter of when.” Horstman said. “Every year I saw that this thing gets bigger and better and I think we’ve outdone ourselves again, this year.”

For more information you can visit the tournament’s website.