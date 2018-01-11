Man crashes after leading Huber Heights Police on chase

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police say they’re looking for a man who led officers on a chase early Thursday morning.

An officer tried to stop a car on Harshman Road, near Brandt Pike around 2 a.m. Thursday.

While the officer was waiting for a K-9 unit to assist at the scene, the car took off.

The driver led officers on a chase through several parking lots, before crashing his car behind Park Cloud Plaza.

Police say the driver ran away. Officers say they know who they’re looking for, and that the suspect is not believed to be armed.

The driver is likely to face several charges, including a traffic violation, failure to comply and possible drug charges.

Dayton Police and the Butler Township K-9 unit assisted at the scene.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.