Menards to open new location in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A home improvement retailer will open a new location in Fairborn.

The Fairborn Planning Board unanimously approved preliminary plans for home improvement and do-it-yourself retailer Menards. The new facility will be located on approximately 21 acres off I-675 next to the recently built Kroger Marketplace on Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

The City of Fairborn said Thursday the Wisconsin based company will build a 250,000 square-foot building that includes a 173,000 square-foot retail store, a roughly 27,000 square-foot garden/shipping area, and a nearly 50,000 square-foot accessory structure.

This location will be the third in the Miami Valley and the first in Greene County.

“This has been a long time coming,” stated Tom O’Neil, Real Estate Representative with Menard-Inc., “I’m energized as all signs point ahead for us. We will continue to work with staff as we come up with our final engineering plans to satisfy the conditions for staff approval.”

City Manager Rob Anderson indicated that Council has made it a goal to recruit new businesses to the area. The I-675 corridor is experiencing a lot of growth and a Menards in that location will be a benefit to the community and region.

“Staff is doing a great job making people feel welcome to do business here,” stated Anderson, “We continue to generate a business-friendly environment and help businesses through the process of coming to our city.”

The city says groundbreaking for the new location will not take place until 2019 and the store will likely open in 2020.

