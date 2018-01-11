Ohio Gov hopefuls Whaley and Cordray to speak Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Nan Whaley (D) is expected to make a campaign announcement with fellow gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray (D) Friday.

According to a news release sent to 2 NEWS, Whaley will make an announcement about the campaign with Cordray Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Dayton Public Library.

