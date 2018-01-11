Police look for man who robbed Dayton store at knifepoint

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Dayton store at knifepoint late Wednesday night.

Authorities say a man walked into the Wyoming Mini Mart in the 1800 block of Wyoming Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. That location used to be a United Dairy Farmers.

The man reportedly showed a knife and demanded money.

The man ran away a short time later. Police didn’t say if the man got away with anything.

Police say the man was wearing all black clothing and a black mask.

The Butler Township K-9 unit was called to the scene to search for the suspect.

Police have not released any information about a possible arrest.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Dayton Police.

