Raiders take sole possession of 1st place with big win at NKU

By Published:

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS KY. (WDTN) -The Wright State men’s basketball team entered Thursday night’s game at Northern Kentucky in an early-season tie for first place with the Norse.  The Raiders left the BB&T Arena in lone possession of first place with a league record of 5-0.

The Raiders, off to their best conference start ever, broke the Norse 13-game home winning streak with an 84-81 decision.  Grant Benzinger was hot early, and it continued throughout the night as he finished with his season-best 31 points.  Freshman Loudon Love had his third straight double-double and seventh of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds.  Everett Winchesterand Mark Hughes each added 10 points.

Wright State, 13-5 overall, has won six straight and nine of the last 10 games.  NKU is now 11-6, 4-1.  Northern Kentucky will visit the Nutter Center February 16.

