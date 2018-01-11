Rain possible for the Miami Valley Thursday, freezing rain Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley will see spotty showers tonight and then the weather will change from rain to freezing rain Friday morning.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says the morning commute will not be bad in the Dayton area but as we head into afternoon hours it will be messy for the drive home from work.

Brian says we are currently under a Winter Weather Advisory and the rain will change into freezing rain in the morning with cold temperatures.

