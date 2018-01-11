Reds to visit National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  An Ohio baseball team is coming to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in January.

The Cincinnati Reds are making a stop to the museum as on of its 18 stops on their 2018 Reds Caravan.

Pitcher Amir Garrett, minor league catcher Tyler Stephenson, broadcasters Jeff Brantley and Jim Day, President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Dick Williams and mascot Rosie Red are scheduled to appear at the museum stop.

Visitors at the museum can see the Reds for a question and answer session and an autograph session Saturday, January 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Doors will open at 9:00 a.m.

If you want a guaranteed autograph, you must be one of the first 450 people at the museum.

In addition to all the excitement, one lucky fan will receive two free tickets to the 2018 Opening Day game March 29 as the take on the Washington Nationals.

 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s