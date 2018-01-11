Reds to visit National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio baseball team is coming to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in January.

The Cincinnati Reds are making a stop to the museum as on of its 18 stops on their 2018 Reds Caravan.

Pitcher Amir Garrett, minor league catcher Tyler Stephenson, broadcasters Jeff Brantley and Jim Day, President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Dick Williams and mascot Rosie Red are scheduled to appear at the museum stop.

Visitors at the museum can see the Reds for a question and answer session and an autograph session Saturday, January 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Doors will open at 9:00 a.m.

If you want a guaranteed autograph, you must be one of the first 450 people at the museum.

In addition to all the excitement, one lucky fan will receive two free tickets to the 2018 Opening Day game March 29 as the take on the Washington Nationals.