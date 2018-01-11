Search underway for missing twin toddlers

(KCRA) Police in Stockton, California are searching for toddler twins after their parents were uncooperative with investigators and arrested.

Sentina and Ren Weddles, who are 20 months old, and their family were reported missing Jan. 4. Police said the family was transient and possibly living out of a vehicle.

On Tuesday morning, officers found the parents – 41-year-old Aaron Ivan Weddles and 32-year-old Princess Dara Canez Walker – and three children in a white 2002 Suzuki XL7 on Trinity Parkway in north Stockton.

The twins were not with the family.

The parents were uncooperative with investigators about the twins’ whereabouts and where the family has been for the past five days. Police Chief Eric Jones said they were not forthcoming with officers.

“They are giving such conflicting statements that’s caused us enough concern, to be very concerned, for the toddlers’ welfare,” he said.

