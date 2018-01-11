Snow and ice expected during Friday evening’s commute

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over the next 24 hours, snow and ice is expected to cover the roads. It’s a dark contrast from the deceivingly warm weather these last few days.

“It’s been wonderful to have a break,” Beverly Whitefield said. “After two weeks of subzero weather. I truly enjoyed it.”

“I’ve enjoyed the break,” Amanda Zennie said. “But I’m worried about it freezing up again.”

And that’s exactly what Friday could bring so before you head out, make sure you’re prepared and have the winter essentials.

OSP says do what you can to prepare now so you don’t have problems later.

“A lot of times people go out and they’re unprepared,” Sgt. Dallas Root said. “They haven’t checked the weather. They haven’t checked road conditions. And then they get out on to the roadways and they realize it’s much worse that they anticipated.”

So Sgt. Root says be prepared for the slippery conditions. If your car starts to slide, turn your front wheels in the same direction the back of your car is sliding and be cautious of others around you.

“You can not predict how another driver is going to drive in the conditions,” Sgt. Root said. “What their driving abilities are and when they lose control what are you going to do.”

Sgt. Root says have a plan to maintain your lane as best as possible and ultimately drive defensively.

“I just try and drive really slowly,” Beverly Whitefield said. “And sensible on the highways.”

For more tips on driving in the snow, click here.

 

 

