The Spicy Olive’s Tuscan One Pan Pasta Dinner

2 Tbsp. The Spicy Olive’s Tuscan Herb olive oil
12 oz. fully cooked sweet Italian sausage or Italian Chicken sausage cut into 1/4 inch thick slices
1 lb. mushrooms, sliced
4 cups chicken broth
1/2 tsp sea salt
4 cups chopped, stemmed collard greens or baby spinach leaves (about 3 oz.)
10 oz. uncooked penne pasta
1 cup thinly sliced onion
1 Tbsp. chopped garlic
1 Tbsp. The Spicy Olive’s Red Wine vinegar or for a sweeter finish try our Traditional balsamic instead
1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper
Heat olive oil in a high sided skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage and mushrooms, cook, stirring often,
until browned about 8 minutes. Add stock and next 5 ingredients, bring to boil. Cook, stirring frequently, until pasta is al dente and liquid mostly absorbed, about 15 minutes. Stir in vinegar and sprinkle with crushed red pepper. Serve with grated parmesan cheese and crusty bread with Tuscan Herb olive oil for dipping.

