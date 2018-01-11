Vandalia-Butler names new head football coach

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia-Butler City Schools Thursday named the next coach to head its football program.

John Puckett has been offered the position of head varsity football coach at Butler High School.

The district says Coach Puckett comes to Vandalia-Butler with over 17 years of coaching experience, most recently as the Varsity Defensive Coordinator at Centerville High School. Other experience includes stints as varsity defensive assistant coach for Goose Creek High School, varsity co-coordinator for Hamilton High School, varsity defensive coordinator for Richmond High School, varsity defensive back coach for Chaminade-Julienne High School, and assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/quarterback coach for Hamady High School in Flint, MI.

Coach Puckett is a graduate of Chaminade-Julienne High School and Saginaw Valley State University. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Leadership from Urbana University in 2007 and his Master’s Degree in Education/Intervention Specialist from Antioch University in 2013.

In 2006, Puckett was inducted into the Chaminade-Julienne Athletic Hall of Fame.

“In a deep field of qualified candidates, John’s passion and edge that he will bring to the program really stood out. John has extensive experience as a coordinator at one of the most storied programs in the state, and I am excited for what he will bring to Butler football and Aviator Athletics as a whole,” Vandalia-Butler Athletic Director Jordan Shumaker said.

Puckett will be recommended to the Board of Education for approval during the January 23, regular Board meeting.