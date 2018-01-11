Warm weather ahead of storm both good and bad for ODOT

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Today’s warm weather helped ODOT prepare for what’s coming Friday, but the rain did not.

Still, ODOT’s crews will be out in full force through the weekend as snow and ice is expected.

Heavy rain on Friday kept the trucks inside as the rain would have washed away any pre-treatment material.

“We are kind of taking the break in the weather as an opportunity to make sure all of our equipment is repaired and running,” said Mandi Dillon, ODOT District 7 Public Information Officer.

Dillon is hopeful that warmer ground temperatures will help crews going into Friday.

“If the ground temperature is a little bit warmer the ice and snow does not stick as much. We are really hoping that will aid us in fighting this weather,” said Dillon.

As ODOT crews load up and fix up, they expect to have everyone ready to hit the roads as soon as snow and ice make their way into the Miami Valley.

“We have been going through the schedule so that our employees know they will be coming in over the weekend, working different shifts. Everyone is ready and waiting now,” said Dillon.

Some crews could end up working extended hours as ODOT doesn’t just do freeways. They have contracts to help townships and other small cities.

Dillon says drivers don’t mind the extra work.

“Snow and ice is something they take a lot of pride in. This is something that they are really use to. They know when winter hits that their is going to be longer hours, different shifts, there’s a big possibly they will work overnight and weekends,” said Dillon.

As a friendly reminder, please give ODOT crews as much space a possible so they can clear the roads and help you get where you need to go.

