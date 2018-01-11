Winter storm a boom for some Miami Valley businesses

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The upcoming winter blast is creating a flurry of work for some Miami Valley businesses. Thursday, Buckeye Power Supply in Moraine was busy fielding phone calls and scheduling maintenance on winter equipment.

“As soon as predictions start, the phones start ringing and traffic picks up,” said Matt Brocious, an outside salesman for Buckeye Power Supply.

Brocious said the store sold out of salt ahead of Friday’s predicted storm and the small engine shop was already booked solid with repairs on snow blowers and other equipment until Thursday, January 18th. Several out-of-town workers were also on hand to help keep up with demand.

“There’s been a higher sense of urgency now that they’re starting to fine tune the forecast,” Brocious said.

With a chance for freezing rain and snow Friday through Saturday, customers are also rushing into the store to purchase new generators, salt spreaders and snow blowers.

“They’re trying to plan ahead and we’re trying to plan ahead for them, trying to provide solutions,” said Brocious.

Workers also gave several tips to people with personal winter equipment.

Brocious said, “The best thing they want to do is they want to start it ahead of time, make sure they’ve got fuel in it. Make sure the fuel in it from last year is still good and hasn’t gone bad. Make sure that their carburetors are cleaned out.”