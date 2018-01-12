1 killed in Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One woman was killed in crash in Miami County Friday.

According to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call, the crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. at Ohio 55 and Ellenman Road.

Officials do not believe the crash is weather related.

2 NEWS is sending a crew to the scene and working to get more information.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest breaking news