AAA experts caution drivers out on the road Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers out the roads Friday will see the weather change from rain to freezing rain and sleet.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says the temperature will fall into the 20s in the afternoon snow is possible after midnight.

According to AAA’s Roadside Rescue Crew, they have helped more than 260 motorists since midnight.

Experts say if you are stuck on the road to be patient and if you see a technician on the side of the road, move over.

Below is a list of safe driving tips and experts want drivers to take these tips seriously while driving in these winter conditions:

Remove all snow from vehicle, including roof, hood, and trunk. While driving, snow can blow off your car onto the windshield of a nearby vehicle, temporary blinding that driver’s vision.

While driving, snow can blow off your car onto the windshield of a nearby vehicle, temporary blinding that driver's vision. Slow down. Adjust your speed to the road conditions and leave yourself ample room to stop. Allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you. Decelerate, turn and brake gradually.

Do not tailgate. Normal following distances of three to four seconds on dry pavement should be a minimum of five to six seconds when driving on slippery surfaces. The extra time will provide additional braking room should a sudden stop become necessary.

Never use cruise control on slippery roads. A driver should always be in full control of their vehicle during poor road conditions.

Avoid unnecessary lane changes. This increases the chances of hitting icy patches between lanes that could cause loss of vehicle traction.

Minimize the need to brake on slippery roads. If you're approaching a stop sign, traffic light or other area where ice often forms, brake early on clear pavement to reduce speed. Vehicle control is much more difficult when braking on ice- or snow-covered roadways.

Make sure your AAA membership is active or join AAA by going to AAA.com.

Motorists can download AAA's free brochure How to Go on Ice and Snow for more tips.