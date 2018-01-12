Authorities: Man bit off part of trooper’s ear in struggle

By Published:

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A pedestrian accused of biting off part of an Ohio trooper’s ear after the officer confronted him has been jailed on an assault charge.

The State Highway Patrol says a trooper responding to a report of a man walking in the roadway approached Cornelius Carey on Thursday morning along a road near LaGrange, roughly 30 miles southwest of Cleveland. The patrol says the 44-year-old Elyria man became confrontational, hit the male trooper in the face and then bit him during the struggle before the officer was able to subdue and handcuff Carey.

Carey was held on bond of $1 million after his initial court appearance. A message seeking comment was left Friday for his appointed attorney, Douglas Merrill.

The trooper was treated at a hospital.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s